Sonu Sood makes a mark on Kannada turf

IANS

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s Srimantha and three other Kannada movies, Dare Devil Musthafa, Jersey Number 10, and Suman, hit the screens in Karnataka on May 19.

Srimantha was scheduled to be released last month but was deferred because of the model code of conduct. Veteran Karnataka politicians, including former PM HD Deve Gowda and former CM BS Yediyurappa, as well as senior leaders Basavaraj Horatti and Eshwar Khandre, have made guest appearances in the movie, which is based on the lives of farmers. Ramesh Hassan is the film’s director. The film features Sonu Sood, Kranthi, and Kalyani as the lead characters.

Dare Devil Musthafa is a comedy drama based on the acclaimed Kannada author KP Poornachandra Tejaswi’s story. Shashank Sogal is the director. The film Jersey Number 10 is a love story of a hockey player. State-level hockey player Adya Thimmaiah, who is also one of the producers, is playing the lead role in this one. The movie is being co-produced by Adya Thimmaiah and Rashin Subbaiah. Suman is directed by Ravi Sagar and features Dharma Keerthiraj, Rajani Bharadwaj, Zayleen Ganapathy and Nimika Ratnakar in the main roles.