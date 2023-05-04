Sonu Sood, Rhea Chakraborty unleash fiery avatars in 'MTV Roadies 19' promo

ANI

Mumbai, May 4

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood is returning as a host on the youth-based reality show 'MTV Roadies 19'.

After auditions in four cities including Chandigarh, New Delhi, Indore, and Pune, now the action-packed promo dropped by the makers has shown the host, Sonu Sood and the gang leaders, Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Rhea Chakraborty, in an altogether different and fiery avatars.

Amidst the metal age battleground, Sonu is seen in full body armour of futuristic design with a baton in his hand.

In the promo, the gang leaders and the host are shown to be all set for a fight, showing their strength and war skills to bring out their best in the battle between Karm and Kaand as this season's theme is 'Karm Ya Kaand'.

Check out the promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV Roadies (@mtvroadies)

The 49-year-old actor replaced actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha in season 18 of 'Roadies' as a host and there were no gang leaders. However, in the 19th season, the gang leaders are back with the host.

Meanwhile, in coming months, he will also be seen in 'Fateh' directed by Vaibhav Mishra, starring Jacqueline Fernandez.

On the other hand, Prince Narula was the winner of 'Roadies 12' and he was also seen on 'Splitsvilla 8', 'Bigg Boss 9' and other TV shows.

Gautam Gulati is known for his stint in 'Bigg Boss 8'. Speaking of Rhea Chakraborty, she was seen in movies such as 'Jalebi' and 'Chehre' among others.

'Roadies- Karm ya Kaand' is scheduled to be out on MTV and Jio Cinema on June 3.

