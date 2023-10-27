Sonu wraps up Fateh shoot

IANS

Actor Sonu Sood on Thursday announced the wrap his debut production Fateh, and shared some behind the scenes pictures of the shoot. On social media, Sonu shared the photos and expressed gratitude to his co-star, Jacqueline Fernandez. The photos showcase the chemistry between the two actors.

The pictures provide an exhilarating sneak peek into the film’s production, filmed at unique, unexplored Indian and international locations, delivering an authentic feel.

The post was captioned as: “Fateh is just the beginning of a magical journey, and as I wrap up the shoot, I promise this will be your most memorable one. Jackie I truly appreciate your humility, hard work and dedication...Thanks for being yourself. As I promised this is going to be your best one @jacquelienefernandez.”

The movie promises an electrifying cinematic experience with its action-packed narrative and Hollywood-inspired stunts. Fateh stars Sonu in the lead role and is based on cybercrime in the holy city of Amritsar, Punjab. The film has been directed by Vaibhav Mishra.

