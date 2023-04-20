Sony LIV’s first Malayalam Original, Jai Mahendran, goes on floors

After introducing critically acclaimed originals in Tamil and Telugu, Sony LIV ventures into Malayalam with a political drama, Jai Mahendran. The show focuses on the life of Mahendran, a manipulative officer who believes in getting things done by using his influence within the system. However, his freedom in the office comes to a halt. In an attempt to safeguard his job and restore his reputation, he plans to sabotage an entire system.

Jai Mahendran is helmed by National and State Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Riji Nair, as writer, producer, and showrunner, while the show has been directed by Srikanth Mohan. It features a stellar ensemble cast that includes Saiju Kurup, Suhasini, Miya, Suresh Krishna, Maniyanpilla Raju, Balachandran Chullikad, and more.