Sony Pictures to recreate the iconic ‘Shaktimaan’ for big screen, will be headlined by India’s superstar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 10

Sony Pictures International Productions has acquired the film adaptation rights of India’s most coveted superhero - ‘Shaktimaan’ to reimagine it as a superhero trilogy for the big screen.

The iconic TV show, which ran on DD National from 1997 till the mid 2000s, featured actor Mukesh Khanna as the titular superhero and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastriji, a geeky photographer at a newspaper. The series ran for nearly 450 episodes on DD National and had a massive fan following, especially among children.

"After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it's time for our desi Superhero! Sony Pictures International Productions is set to bring 'Shaktimaan' to the big screen, and will recreate the magic of the iconic superhero, to be headlined by one of India's superstars.

Here's the announcement video:

After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it's time for our desi Superhero! pic.twitter.com/Cu8bg81FYx — Sony Pictures Films India (@sonypicsfilmsin) February 10, 2022

"We are excited to join hands with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited, and Mukesh Khanna's Bheeshm International. Get ready for #ShatkimaanMovie; more details coming soon. Are you excited?" the tweet read.

The makers say it will be headlined by one of India’s major superstars and is going to be helmed by one of the country’s top filmmakers too. The studio has partnered with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited, in association with actor-producer Mukesh Khanna’s Bheeshm International, to kick-start the work on recreating the magic of ‘Shaktimaan’, for cinemas.

#shaktimaan #sonypictures #superhero