Sony SAB is all set to launch the show Pashminna — Dhaage Mohobbat Ke and it will be shot in the beautiful valley of Kashmir, across Srinagar and Gulmarg.
Produced by Alchemy Films, Pashminna promises to enthral audiences with a riveting narrative that weaves artistic and cultural nuances of the region, such as the food, music and art. The majestic backdrop of the Himalayas and the serene beauty of the Dal Lake add a unique charm to the narrative. The show boasts of a talented cast that includes Isha Sharma, Nishant Malkani, Hiten and Gauri Tejwani, among others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called Shiv Shakti
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
6 dead as Lucknow-Rameswaram Express's coach catches fire in Madurai
All the six victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, the sources s...
Focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab
Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon
May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann
Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered
No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell
Town area reverted to village to escape building curbs