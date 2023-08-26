Sony SAB is all set to launch the show Pashminna — Dhaage Mohobbat Ke and it will be shot in the beautiful valley of Kashmir, across Srinagar and Gulmarg.

Produced by Alchemy Films, Pashminna promises to enthral audiences with a riveting narrative that weaves artistic and cultural nuances of the region, such as the food, music and art. The majestic backdrop of the Himalayas and the serene beauty of the Dal Lake add a unique charm to the narrative. The show boasts of a talented cast that includes Isha Sharma, Nishant Malkani, Hiten and Gauri Tejwani, among others.

