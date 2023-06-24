Sony Sab's Dhruv Tara completes 100 episodes

Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara recently completed 100 episodes. The show follows the love story of Dhruv (played by Ishaan Dhawan) and Tara (played by Riya Sharma), who belong to different eras. Riya says, “Playing Tara has been a dream come true, and I am grateful to the viewers for their love and support. I feel privileged to be part of a show that celebrates the strength of love and transcends the boundaries of time.”
