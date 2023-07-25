Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish to make directorial debut with Dono

Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish is all set to don the director’s hat with his debut film, titled Dono. While Rajshri’s fourth generation is foraying into the film world, Dono isn’t just Avnish’s directorial debut. The film will also launch Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma in Bollywood.

Rajshri is all set to tell the love story of two strangers who have one destination. Avnish will helm Rajshri’s 59th film as a director, having previously worked as an assistant director on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) and Uunchai (2022).

