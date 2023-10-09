 Sophie Turner is 'fearless' and she shows it with a bracelet : The Tribune India

It is Sophie Turner's first social media post since September 6

Sophie Turner is staying in Taylor Swift's N.Y.C residence amid her ongoing custody battle with Joe Jonas. ANI



Washington, October 9

The 'Game of Thrones' star, Sophie Turner posted a selfie of herself wearing a bracelet with the title of Taylor Swift's second studio album, 'Fearless' written on it, reported People.

The Instagram Story marks her first social media post since she and her estranged husband Joe Jonas announced their split in a joint statement on September 6.

The "Fearless" friendship bracelet could be a nod to Jonas, 34, because numerous tracks on the Grammy-winning record are said to be about the artist after his brief affair with Swift, 33.

According to People, in fact, Turner seemingly addressed that a vault track off Swift's first album rerecording Fearless (Taylor's Version) could be about Jonas.  She shared the song "Mr. Perfectly Fine" on her Instagram Story at the time of the album's 2021 release and wrote that  "it's not NOT a bop." Swift reposted the Instagram Story on her own account and wrote in response, "Forever bending the knee to the of the north."

In the midst of Turner's divorce from Jonas, the X-Men star was seen out in New York City with the pop superstar twice in one week at the end of September.

Turner was then seen dining with Swift, Blake Lively and Brittany Mahomes the night before they all attended the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the New Jets last Sunday. Around that time, a source close to the actress confirmed to People that Turner is staying in Swift's N.Y.C residence amid her ongoing custody battle with Jonas, with whom she shares daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months.

"Taylor has opened her home to Sophie," the insider shared. "Sophie is welcome there any time. Taylor continues to be a great friend."

According to People, after Jonas filed for divorce on September 5 after four years of marriage, Turner sued him for wrongful retention, as she claimed that Jonas was withholding their daughters' passports and not allowing them to return to England on September 20. However, Jonas issued a statement shortly thereafter disputing her complaint, saying that he believed they had agreed on a co-parenting plan.

A few days later, Jonas and Turner agreed to temporarily keep their daughters in N.Y.C., according to the interim consent filed in New York and obtained by People, which states that the two are ordered to keep their children in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, which includes New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Turner was seen leaving Swift's residence as she headed to court in Manhattan on the first of a four-day mediation between her and Jonas so that they can resolve their custody issues and establish a parenting plan amid their divorce, reported People.

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Air Force Day celebrated