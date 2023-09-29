 Sophie Turner staying in Taylor Swift's investment property amid divorce from Joe Jonas : The Tribune India

According to a source Sophie and Joe take turns to see their girls

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift were spotted in New York. Instagram/sophieturner



IANS

Los Angeles, September 29

Actress Sophie Turner has been staying in a New York City home owned by her friend and popstar Taylor Swift amid the actress's bitter divorce from Joe Jonas.

The ‘Game of Thrones' alum, 27, was spotted leaving the residence on Thursday (Eastern Standard Time) dressed casually in grey pants, a t-shirt and zip-up top, reports ‘People' magazine.

She sported sunglasses and held onto her phone as she traversed the cobblestone street. “Sophie is doing okay. She is happy to be back with her girls," a source close to Turner told ‘People' of the mom of two. "Working in Europe was very hard for her. She missed her girls”.

Here's a picture going viral on Instagram:

She shares daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, with Jonas, 34. Their younger daughter's name was revealed for the first time in court documents this week.

"Taylor has opened her home to Sophie," the source continued. "Sophie is welcome there any time. Taylor continues to be a great friend."

The source also noted that "Sophie and Joe take turns seeing their girls,” who have been the subject of a contentious custody situation since their split.

Recently, an interim consent order was filed, stating that the former couple must keep their daughters in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York. The new filing comes after Turner sued Jonas last week for wrongful retention of the couple's kids, claiming that he was withholding their passports.

Shortly after Turner filed her complaint, Jonas released a statement disputing her claims and saying that he believed the two had reached an agreement to work on a co-parenting plan.

