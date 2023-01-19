Soundarya Sharma does 'aarti' as she cants Priyanka Choudhary 'overconfidence ki devi'

Mumbai, January 19
In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got together as they taunted co-contestant Priyanka Choudhary.
In a promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram showed Soundarya tauntingly chanting Priyanka's name and labelled her as 'devi' and performed an aarti while saying "Priyanka overconfidence ki devi".
The clip started with Priyanka saying, "Aish Karo" in anger.
Soundarya held a plate and performed puja and said: "Priyanka devi ki jai ho." She was joined by Nimrit and Shalin in the garden area. Nimrit sat and chanted: "Overconfidence ki devi." Shalin also repeated the line.
Soundarya also criticised Priyanka for being too loud. She then did a kick gesture, and said: "Rishto ko laat maarne waali devi. Uuchi awaaz mai dahad dahad ke tum sabko behosh kar dungi." Priyanka then tells Tina Datta: "Ye yudh ki shuruaat hai."
