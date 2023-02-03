Soundarya Sharma will be featured in a song in Sajid Khan's upcoming film

Soundarya Sharma, who was a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 16, has been roped in for a song in co-contestant and director Sajid Khan’s upcoming film. She was evicted from Bigg Boss house few weeks back. The actress made her acting debut in 2017 with Anupam Kher produced, Ranchi Diaries.

Sajid will be back after four years with a film in which Saundarya will be featured in a song. The film is expected to go on the floors by April. Sajid announced this film on the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 16 and Shehnaaz Gill is apparently in the lead role. Soundarya was also seen in web series Raktanchal 2 and film Thank God.