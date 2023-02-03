Soundarya Sharma will be featured in a song in Sajid Khan's upcoming film

Soundarya Sharma, who was a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 16, has been roped in for a song in co-contestant and director Sajid Khan’s upcoming film. She was evicted from Bigg Boss house few weeks back. The actress made her acting debut in 2017 with Anupam Kher produced, Ranchi Diaries.
Sajid will be back after four years with a film in which Saundarya will be featured in a song. The film is expected to go on the floors by April. Sajid announced this film on the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 16 and Shehnaaz Gill is apparently in the lead role. Soundarya was also seen in web series Raktanchal 2 and film Thank God.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...