Miley Cyrus calls marriage with Liam Hemsworth a 'disaster'

Pop singer Miley Cyrus, who was married to actor Liam Hemsworth, during her performance at Lollapalooza festival in Brazil briefly mentioned the matter while helping a couple get engaged at her concert. The Malibu singer brought a gay couple on stage for their proposal.

“Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine,” the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus congratulated the pair, before adding, “Mine was a disaster.” Cyrus and The Hunger Games star were first linked in 2008 after they both starred in the film The Last Song. The then-couple later got engaged in 2012, only to break up the following year. They, however, managed to rekindle their romance in 2015 and eventually got married in December 2018. Their marriage didn’t last for more than a year as she was photographed kissing Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter.

Miley’s whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn only lasted for a month. She later was romantically linked to Australian singer Cody Simpson for ten months. Liam dated Dynasty star Maddison Brown before moving onto model Gabriella Brooks.

— IANS