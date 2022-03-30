Miley Cyrus calls marriage with Liam Hemsworth a 'disaster'

Pop singer Miley Cyrus, who was married to actor Liam Hemsworth, during her performance at Lollapalooza festival in Brazil briefly mentioned the matter while helping a couple get engaged at her concert. The Malibu singer brought a gay couple on stage for their proposal.
“Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine,” the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus congratulated the pair, before adding, “Mine was a disaster.” Cyrus and The Hunger Games star were first linked in 2008 after they both starred in the film The Last Song. The then-couple later got engaged in 2012, only to break up the following year. They, however, managed to rekindle their romance in 2015 and eventually got married in December 2018. Their marriage didn’t last for more than a year as she was photographed kissing Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter.
Miley’s whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn only lasted for a month. She later was romantically linked to Australian singer Cody Simpson for ten months. Liam dated Dynasty star Maddison Brown before moving onto model Gabriella Brooks.
— IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna
Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...
Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1
The rules may be called the Union Territory of Chandigarh Em...
Question mark over stability of international order; BIMSTEC cooperation need of the hour: PM
India to provide USD 1 million in aid to augment operational...
Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter
Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...