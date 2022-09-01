South African actor Charlbi Dean passes away at 32

Triangle of Sadness star Charlbi Dean is no more. She was 32. Dean died on Monday at a hospital in New York City after what was described as an unexpected sudden illness. Dean had a co-starring role in Triangle of Sadness, which was awarded the Palme d’Or at the Cannes film festival this past May. Dean’s other movie credits include Blood in the Water, Don’t Sleep, An Interview with God and Porthole.
