SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS

JioCinema
This spy thriller is inspired by an actual US military programme. Joe (Zoe Saldana) attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the spear in the CIA’s war on terror. She enlists Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira), a Marine Raider, as an undercover operative in the Lioness Programme. The film also stars Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman.
Trial Period
JioCinema
This romantic drama showcases the life of a single mother who is left wonderstruck when her son demands a new dad during a 30-day ‘Trial Period’. Unravelling the love and complexities of modern, imperfect families, it stars Genelia Deshmukh, Manav Kaul, Gajraj Rao, Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chadha, Swaroop Ghosh and Zidane Braz.
They CloneD Tyrone
Netflix
This is a sci-fi comedy mystery that centres around Fontaine, a neighbourhood drug dealer who is shot dead. To the viewers’ surprise, he wakes up the next morning, unharmed. An unlikely trio starts investigating these events, only to discover that Fontaine is a clone. The film stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx.
Maurh
Zee5
‘Maurh’ is a Punjabi historical drama directed by Jatinder Mauhar. Starring Ammy Virk, Dev Kharoud and Vikramjit Virk, the film is set in the late 1800s in Punjab. The story revolves around Jeona Maurh and his brother Kishna Maurh, who take it upon themselves to fight against the dual rule of the British colonisers and native kings.
