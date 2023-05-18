 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' to debut in India earlier than US : The Tribune India

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' to debut in India earlier than US

The animated feature is a sequel to 2018 blockbuster 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' to debut in India earlier than US

A still from 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider Verse' trailer. YouTube/Sony Pictures India



PTI

Mumbai, May 18

Sony Pictures Entertainment India on Thursday announced that the upcoming movie "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" will make its debut in Indian theatres on June 1, a day earlier than its planned release in the US.

A sequel to 2018 blockbuster "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse", the animated feature will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali, the studio said in a press release.

Watch the trailer:

Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India, said the interest and excitement among Indian fans for the movie has been overwhelming.

"To fulfil this unprecedented demand in our market, we've decided to release the film a day prior, and again to reiterate in 10 languages," he added.

For the film's Hindi and Punjabi dubbed versions, Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has lent his voice to Indian Spider-Man, called Pavitr Prabhakar.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is set over a year after the events of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse".

Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, is unexpectedly approached by his love interest Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) to complete a mission to save every universe of Spider-People from the Spot, who could cause a catastrophic disaster.

He encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse's very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most.

The movie's English voice cast also includes Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya and Oscar Isaac.

It is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham are the writers.

#shubman gill #Spider Man

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-born police officer Pratima Bhullar Maldonado becomes highest-ranking South Asian woman in NYPD

2
Nation

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy

3
Chandigarh

BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria dies; Haryana announces one-day state mourning

4
Punjab

High-velocity winds affect power supply in parts of Punjab

5
Trending

‘Fan to cool off’: Amitabh Bachchan shares video of man putting his braid to full use as he walks down the street

6
Nation

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

7
World

US court allows 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

8
Punjab

Jalandhar: Rs 3 per kg, growers refuse to harvest capsicum

9
Delhi

Centre's approval sought to appoint PK Gupta as new chief secretary of Delhi

10
Punjab

Punjab to counter Pakistani drones carrying drugs, arms with CCTVs, rewards

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Top News

Minister of State SPS Baghel moved from law ministry to health ministry

Minister of State SPS Baghel moved from law ministry to health ministry

Decision taken hours after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju w...

Supreme Court stays West Bengal Government order banning film ‘The Kerala Story’

Supreme Court directs West Bengal government to lift ban on ‘The Kerala Story’, ensure safety of moviegoers

A three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud also asks Tami...

Supreme Court refuses to overturn Patna HC order suspending caste survey in Bihar

Supreme Court refuses to overturn Patna HC order suspending caste survey in Bihar

Patna HC had directed state government to immediately stop c...

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be his deputy

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy

MLAs’ support and mass appeal favour Siddharamaiah, swearing...

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

Bikaner MP Meghwal assigned independent charge as Minister o...


Cities

View All

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

‘Kidnapped’ Amritsar girl found dead, stepmother held

Farmers’ bodies, literary forums come in support of writer Dr Navsharan Singh

Paddy transplantation across fence to begin after June 10

PPBM members meet DETC over verification of GST dealers

Revenue Dept, ministerial staff on 2-day strike

Bathinda: Revenue Dept, ministerial staff on 2-day strike

SC panel issues notice to Bathinda admn

BJP’s Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria dies at 72

BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria dies; Haryana announces one-day state mourning

CITCO plans to let pvt player run ‘loss-making’ Mermaid

Overhead cables: Chandigarh's southern sectors bear brunt; RWAs for regular inspections

Speeding car kills vendor, injures six

SBSI Airport: April sees highest monthly footfall in 5 years

Video shows bus not halting for women at bus stop, Delhi govt suspends driver

Video shows bus not halting for women at bus stop, Delhi govt suspends driver

Student shoots dead his female friend, kills himself at Greater Noida university

Centre's approval sought to appoint PK Gupta as new chief secretary of Delhi

Supreme Court seeks ED’s reply on bail plea of ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in money-laundering case

15 shanties gutted in Shastri Park slum fire

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Jalandhar: Rs 3 per kg, growers refuse to harvest capsicum

Aggrieved local industrialists fail to meet CM

AAP floods city with event hoardings, faces backlash

AAP's return gift: Rs 95 cr to 'make Jalandhar shine'

Work to revamp city rly station at ~529 crore picks up pace

Work to revamp city rly station at Rs 529 crore picks up pace

Servant decamps with Rs 2.25 lakh, gold jewellery from Sec 32 house

Hit by speeding truck, 13-yr-old student dies

Vigilance Bureau arrests ASI for taking Rs 9,000 bribe

Bookie held for betting on cricket matches

Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Patiala: Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Patiala gurdwara shooting: SGPC to give free legal aid to suspect

Patiala: Committee protests arrest of members

Scooterist dies in accident

Patiala residents saved over Rs 300 cr with zero power bill: Jouramajra