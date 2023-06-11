Spiritual touch

Based in the spiritual capital of India, Varanasi, Zee TV new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, is a tale of love, showcasing a modern-day interpretation of the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. This contemporary tale explores whether Shakti will be able to become the support system that can heal a broken Shiv.

The titular role of Shakti will be essayed by the actress, Nikki Sharma. She says, “I am thrilled to be playing Shakti. In many ways, I feel a deep connection with my character. Shakti embodies unwavering ambition, strength, and devotion, traits with which I personally resonate. I am delighted to be coming back to Zee TV. It is like a homecoming for me after Brahmarakshas. I genuinely hope that the audience showers us with their love and support.”