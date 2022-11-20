Splitsvilla 14 fame Sakshi Dwivedi was initially hesitant to enter the reality show. She talks about her experience and acting career

When did you think of becoming an actor?
I always wanted to be in the entertainment industry. I am a total Bollywood buff.
What are the major projects that you have done?
The very first project I did was Bhoomi and then I did a movie called 3rd Eye. Along with that, I did a movie called Un Kadhal Irundhal, which was a Tamil film. I also did a TV show called Kasam for about five months. Apart from that I have done music videos. Most of them are in Punjabi.
Did you take any formal training in acting?
I have taken series of training sessions from Neeraj Kabi. I also did a workshop with The Jeff Goldberg Institute.
How did you get Splitsvilla?
Splitsvilla was offered to me when I came to Mumbai. They have been approaching me for a very long time. But I was not sure of what would it be like. I think I’m not really good at fighting. I never thought about getting into any sort of reality show because of this. Now the times have changed and I would love to take such risks.
How was the experience of working in Splitsvilla?
It was a mix of good and bad. Overall, it was a rollercoaster ride because I learnt a lot. I got to know what one needs to do to survive in a reality show. It was full of emotions, drama and fun.
Did you like shooting in Goa?
Shooting in Goa was good at the same time very exhausting. The 30-day shoot was the time well spent but not easy. I am used to getting my makeup and hair done by a professional. There was no one from my team to do all this over there. It was just like staying in a hostel. It was difficult but I love taking risks.
Would you like to be part of Bigg Boss? If yes, then why?
Yes, definitely. I have started to watch all reality shows now and as I have already done one, I would love to do Bigg Boss as everyone watches it. I see my Nani cooking and watching Bigg Boss. The audience of Bigg Boss is huge and I would definitely love to be a part of it.
