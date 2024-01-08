Saree with dupatta, logomania, natural fabrics and retro vibe — celebrity designers predict trends that will define 2024

Gurnaaz Kaur

Each New Year is a fresh canvas for vibrant hues and all things new. In the world of fashion, 2024 unfolds a rich tapestry woven with threads of style, sustainability and a nostalgic nod to the iconic ’90s. Let’s delve deeper into the trends that will shape the fashion landscape for this year with the nuanced perspective of celebrity designers who unravel the fashion forecast for 2024.

Trendsetters: Designs by Nida Mahmood, Archana Jaju, Aaina Mahajan, Mithi Kalra and Jasleen Kaur for this year

Sustainable Chic

Designers are all for sustainable fashion and they underscore the importance of mindful choices and eco-friendly practices. Nida Mahmood, who translates art into her youthful designs, champions sustainability, and says, “It’s the key driver of fashion globally. We will see a lot of craft influences from different parts of the world.” She emphasises, “Fabrics make a world of difference to any piece of clothing and natural fabrics like cotton, cotton-viscose blends, and silks are a great option to choose from. She predicts a departure from oversized silhouettes. “Covid-19 forced us to break away from formal constricted clothing completely. It has been four years since and we are ready to bring back some more structure to clothing.”

Hyderabad-based designer Archana Jaju aligns with this trend, envisioning a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, putting comfort at the forefront. “Fashion in 2024 is a captivating dance between culture and clothing, where tradition meets modernity in a harmonious blend. The spotlight on comfort is undeniable, urging a fusion of breathable fabrics and relaxed fits to achieve a stylish, easygoing allure.”

Modern Fusion Wear

In the realm of fusion wear, Delhi-based designer Mithi Kalra suggests it’s going to be a season of ethnic outfits with modern sensibilities. “Dresses and lehengas in light, breezy pastels with soothing prints will trend. There will be fresh elements to the usual attire with floral motifs embellished with cutdana, thread, zari, sequins and stonework.” Chandigarh-based Jasleen Kaur highlights how fashion is a reflection of culture. “Along with visually appealing patterns, well-fitted garments, and a neutral colour palette enhances the overall look.”

Mithi vouches for layering and quotes celebrities for endorsing the trend. “Many celebs are seen wearing layered Indian-wear to create that fun fashion look. Carrying a dupatta along with a saree is another enchanting trend that is here to stay.”

As we talk of layering, Delhi designer Aaina Mahajan says, “Expect to see layering and fringes, as these details will be popular in 2024. For a more relaxed look, full denim looks and knits will be seen everywhere, offering a comfortable yet stylish option for everyday wear.” Both Mithi and Jasleen believe co-ord sets with formal details in exquisite fabrics are a hot pick for any occasion.

’90s Resurgence

Be ready for a resurgence of the ’90s marked by bold patterns and baggy silhouettes, reflecting a nostalgic charm. As Nida says, “Grunge, high waisted everything, crop tops, slip dresses and chokers are all a big influence this year. Baggy but with a structure will be the new mantra for 2024. Be it boyfriend jeans with a cinched in waist or one size big slip dress, throws and jackets will be in trend.”

Influence of the 90s is evident in Archana’s designs, “With bold patterns and baggy silhouettes, we are injecting a touch of retro into contemporary fashion. In 2024, classic receives a modern makeover, emphasising sustainability, intricate cuts, and detailed craftsmanship.”

Even Jasleen believes comfort and nostalgia sets the tone for this year’s fashion landscape. “Logomania, a trend prominent in the ’90s, has made a comeback with brands prominently displaying logos on clothing. Additionally, grunge aesthetics, characterised by flannel shirts and combat boots, have resurged, blending comfort with an effortlessly cool vibe. Even accessories like chunky sneakers, scrunchies, and small sunglasses are back with a bang.”

Elegance Redefined

Aaina Mahajan’s vision for the fashion scene in 2024 is filled with an array of elegant and chic styles. She says, “Tailored garments like low waist dresses and feminine pant suits will be all the rage. The mini hem dresses, which have been out of fashion for a while, will make a grand comeback with a modern twist.” In ethnic wear, Mithi foresees experimental trends. “A rich blouse paired with a heavy skirt is perfect for occasion wear. Even a saree with a corset blouse is a style statement.”

Colours and Patterns

Fashion draws inspiration from emotions and as Archana says, “We have incorporated symbolic patterns that convey messages of resilience, unity and growth, reflecting a positive outlook on the year.” She predicts a diverse colour palette for different occasions—earthy tones and pastels for formality, vibrant hues for weddings, and playful colours for lively parties.

Mithi adds an artistic flair to the fashion narrative, infusing abstract prints that reflect and promote Indian culture. These prints, inspired by Indian poetry and literature, add a storytelling element to the clothing. She says, “Prominence of shades like rose pink and coral define the narrative of ethnic wear for 2024. For Jasleen neutral tones such as soft beiges and warm creams are expected to dominate the overall fashion palette. She adds, “Occasions will see classic hues like navy, deep burgundy and timeless pastels such as blush pink. In parties bolder jewel tones like emerald green and royal blue, along with glamorous metallic tones and vibrant shades like fuchsia will prevail.”