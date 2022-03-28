Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 28

You need a big heart to give. And here are a few Bolloywod superstar who properties went to charity after their death.

From Sridevi to eminent singer Lata Mangeshkar, take a look at how much money was donated for charity.

Sridevi

Sridevi died in Dubai in 2018. After her death, her husband Boney Kapoor donated half of her amount to charity. A small school on her name in a village. The education there is provided free of cost. After her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor told the media that it was cardiac arrest which claimed her life, Sridevi's death certificate revealed the cause of her death to be accidental drowning. The actress's body was brought back to Mumbai later where it was cremated.

Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at the age of 92 on February 6. It is said that she had prepared a will and wanted all her property to be donated to the charity. Lata died at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where she was taking treatment for Covid.

Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away after he suffered a massive heart attack on September 2, 2021. As per reports, the actor had prepared his will and wanted his property to be donated to the charity. If reports are to be believed, his net worth was Rs 50 crore.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. His death came as a shock to the entire nation and his death case was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. It was often reported that Sushant donated some amount in charity as he always wanted to help. Post his demise, the actor's family decided to donate all his property to charity.

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 2, 2020, after struggling from cancer. The actor was 53 years old. He was taking treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. After his death, Irrfan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar, announced that she would be donating a huge amount from his property for charity. If reports are to be believed, she donated around Rs 600 crores to charity. Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and sought treatment in the UK for a year.