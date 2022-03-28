Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 28

You need a big heart to give. And here are a few Bolloywod superstar who properties went to charity after their death.

From Sridevi to eminent singer Lata Mangeshkar, take a look at how much money was donated for charity.

Sridevi

Sridevi died in Dubai in 2018. After her death, her husband Boney Kapoor donated half of her amount to charity. A small school on her name in a village. The education there is provided free of cost. After her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor told the media that it was cardiac arrest which claimed her life, Sridevi's death certificate revealed the cause of her death to be accidental drowning. The actress's body was brought back to Mumbai later where it was cremated.

Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at the age of 92 on February 6. It is said that she had prepared a will and wanted all her property to be donated to the charity. Lata died at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where she was taking treatment for Covid.

Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away after he suffered a massive heart attack on September 2, 2021. As per reports, the actor had prepared his will and wanted his property to be donated to the charity. If reports are to be believed, his net worth was Rs 50 crore.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. His death came as a shock to the entire nation and his death case was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. It was often reported that Sushant donated some amount in charity as he always wanted to help. Post his demise, the actor's family decided to donate all his property to charity.

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 2, 2020, after struggling from cancer. The actor was 53 years old. He was taking treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. After his death, Irrfan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar, announced that she would be donating a huge amount from his property for charity. If reports are to be believed, she donated around Rs 600 crores to charity. Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and sought treatment in the UK for a year.

People in Punjab will no more have to stand in queues, to get ration at their doorstep, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration to be delivered at people's doorstep

Shares a video message to this effect

Once Punjab implements doorstep ration delivery, people in other states will also ask for it: Kejriwal

Once Punjab implements doorstep ration delivery, people in other states will also ask for it: Arvind Kejriwal

In a virtual briefing, he alleges that the BJP-led central g...

SpiceJet aircraft hits pole before take-off at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe

SpiceJet aircraft hits light pole before take-off at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft of SpiceJet was being pushed bac...

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre's move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Cheema slam Centre's move; say Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement, Chan...

Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump

Youth shot dead in broad daylight in Nawanshahr

The deceased is survived by wife, a son and a daughter

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

After 14 months, police register FIR of woman claiming torture

3 days left, Amritsar MC fails to meet property tax recovery target

Amritsar DHO warns of action against unregistered food operators

Common man hit hard by rising fuel prices

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre's move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Cheema slam Centre's move; say Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Chandigarh staff to get central service benefits: Amit Shah

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor Ranjit Manchanda

Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in Delhi Assembly

Ruling NDA better placed this time to win Presidential poll on its own

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

Poor infra: Dug-up road and broken sewer pipes add to commuters' woes

Patwari's post: Cleared exam but still waiting for appointment

Sukhpal Khaira: Even if I hadn't been freed, I would have emerged victorious

Jalandhar: Thyroid tumour weighing 2kg removed after 7-hour surgery

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Environmental activists hold protest outside Ludhiana Mayor's house

Four nabbed for cultivating poppy, 2 for stealing cables

Two test +ve in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Villagers foil bid to break open ATM at Bhundri

Man, son killed in accident

Samana man, son killed in accident

433 more administered Covid vaccine in Patiala district

Shop worker films girl in trial room, held