Srishti Jain set for Punjabi film debut

While she is all set to make her Punjabi film debut, Srishti Jain says that TV will always be her safe haven. The actress, who was last seen in Hamariwali Goodnews, decided to take a break from TV but is grateful to the medium for helping her achieve her dreams.
Srishti says, “While I’m super grateful to the TV industry, it has made me who I am today. So much love and appreciation I’ve received. But I wanted to take a break and work on myself and keep the door open for other opportunities in different mediums.”
She adds, “I worked on myself. I first decompressed then got down to really working towards manifesting a dream project. And I did, there’s nothing you cannot achieve if you dream it. I’m about to make my Punjabi film debut and I’m really excited. It’s a power-packed action romance genre.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel
Induction of light combat aircraft & fighter aircraft to off...
US welcomes ICJ order asking Russia to immediately suspend military operations in Ukraine
Describing it as a significant ruling, State Department Spok...
Powerful quake off north Japan kills 4, more than 90 injured
Please first take action to save your life: Prime Minister F...
Encourage Indian leaders to work closely with US to stand up against Putin’s invasion of Ukraine: White House
Over the past two weeks, the Biden administration has shown ...
'Will stall flight of youth abroad': Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM
Will work together for Punjab’s growth and welfare of its pe...