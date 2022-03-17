Srishti Jain set for Punjabi film debut

While she is all set to make her Punjabi film debut, Srishti Jain says that TV will always be her safe haven. The actress, who was last seen in Hamariwali Goodnews, decided to take a break from TV but is grateful to the medium for helping her achieve her dreams.

Srishti says, “While I’m super grateful to the TV industry, it has made me who I am today. So much love and appreciation I’ve received. But I wanted to take a break and work on myself and keep the door open for other opportunities in different mediums.”

She adds, “I worked on myself. I first decompressed then got down to really working towards manifesting a dream project. And I did, there’s nothing you cannot achieve if you dream it. I’m about to make my Punjabi film debut and I’m really excited. It’s a power-packed action romance genre.”