DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Sriti Jha and Rajashree Thakur team up for a special shoot

Sriti Jha and Rajashree Thakur team up for a special shoot

Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye and Bas Itna Sa Khwaab have captivated audiences with their compelling storytelling and dramatic appeal. The excitement continues with a special Mahasangam episode, bringing the cast of both shows together for an entertainment...
article_Author
.
Updated At : 11:16 AM Mar 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye and Bas Itna Sa Khwaab have captivated audiences with their compelling storytelling and dramatic appeal. The excitement continues with a special Mahasangam episode, bringing the cast of both shows together for an entertainment extravaganza.

Sriti Jha said, “I am excited about the Mahasangam sequence. With the show building towards some major reveals, having the Bas Itna Sa Khwab team join us makes it even more special. I was thrilled that Rajashree as Avani could be part of this crucial moment in Amruta’s life. She is a talented artiste and it was a pleasure working with her. ” Rajashree Thakur said, “Being there for Amruta during her engagement was a wonderful experience. There was never a dull moment on set.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper