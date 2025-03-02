Sriti Jha and Rajashree Thakur team up for a special shoot

Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye and Bas Itna Sa Khwaab have captivated audiences with their compelling storytelling and dramatic appeal. The excitement continues with a special Mahasangam episode, bringing the cast of both shows together for an entertainment extravaganza.

Sriti Jha said, “I am excited about the Mahasangam sequence. With the show building towards some major reveals, having the Bas Itna Sa Khwab team join us makes it even more special. I was thrilled that Rajashree as Avani could be part of this crucial moment in Amruta’s life. She is a talented artiste and it was a pleasure working with her. ” Rajashree Thakur said, “Being there for Amruta during her engagement was a wonderful experience. There was never a dull moment on set.”