Sriti Jha from Zee TV’s show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye literally lit up in a dazzling gown bedecked with lights. She says, “I am usually wearing sarees in the show, so this change is a welcome break. The gown and the messy bun look is very different from the usual ballroom gown look I have worn before because this one has lights in it. It takes a whole lot of people to get the gown together and light it up. The upcoming track is very interesting. The banter between Amruta and Virat will be very entertaining for the viewers to watch.”

While Sriti is enjoying her new avatar in the show, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness if Amruta will be able to prove that Rajeev is not a good human being, and definitely not a suitable life partner for Nimrit. Will she be able to convince Virat in time?