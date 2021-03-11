SRK attends Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 in the presence of their loved ones. A giant glasshouse mandap was erected for the wedding and tight security was deployed. It was a simple and elegant ceremony. Guest list for this high-profile wedding included Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith, Suriya, Vijay, Chianjeevi and Shah Rukh Khan, among others.
Nayanthara is starring alongside SRK in Jawan, directed by Atlee. Shah Rukh Khan, who is now Covid negative, made sure to attend his co-actor’s wedding ceremony. SRK looked dapper in a beige blazer with crisp white shirt and black trousers. His manager Pooja Dadlani dropped the superstar’s photos on her social media handle with the caption, “For Nayanthara’s Special Day!!”
