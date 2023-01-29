SRK calls Salman Khan ‘GOAT’

Shah Rukh Khan who is basking in the massive success of his film Pathaan, called Salman Khan “GOAT,” during an interaction with fans on social media.
On Saturday, SRK conducted the #AskSRK session, during which a fan said, “Sir Pathaan to hit ho gyi lekin Salman Khan ka muqabla nhi kr paoge box-office pe #AskSRK.” To which he replied, “Salman bhai is...woh kya kehte hain aaj kal young log haan GOAT (greatest of all time).”
During the 15 minutes, the Don actor answered several questions related to Salman. Another fan who went to watch Pathaan as a Salman Khan’s fan but after watching the movie became an SRK fan. “Tiger ka toh main bhi fan hoon bhai....bas unke saath mujhe bhi dil mein rakho bas,” King Khan replied.
