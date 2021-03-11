SRK hosts 'Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh' author Shrayana Bhattacharya; there’s also note for all wonderful women who like him

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 25

Sunday became special for ‘Deseperately Seeking Shah Rukh: India’s Lonely Young Women and the Search for Intimacy and Independence’ author Shrayana Bhattacharya as Shah Rukh Khan invited him to his residence Mannat in Mumbai.

An excited Shrayana shared her experience on Instagram. She revealed that they spent an hour together and the Bollywood superstar also gave her a handwritten note.

With three pictures form the meeting, Shrayana also shared that the book has now made a place in SRK’s personal library at Mannat. There are pictures of the note too.

In the caption, the author penned about her experience. “They say you should never meet your heroes. Whoever wrote/thought that had clearly never encountered @iamsrk After meeting him for an hour at Mannat last night, I can only say that he is superhuman, not of this universe, yet the most humane."

Thanking SRK’s manager, she also wrote, “A million thanks to@poojadadlani02without whom this would not have happened.

Shrayana concluded the note by informing her Instafam that, “The book has finally reached its intended destination: his library at Mannat. Yes, we took photos. But woh kitaab ki one year anniversary par post karenge #finallyfoundshahrukh," Shrayana added.

Check out the post by Sharyana:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shrayana (@bshrayana)

In the picture of the note by Shah Rukh to her, it’s written, “To Shrayana, Thank you for putting me to some good use. My love and thanks to you and all those wonderful women who like me so much. More power to you and your tribe."

Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh was released last year. According to GoodReads, the book revolves around women who are divided by class but united in fandom and who are in search of intimacy, independence and fun.

