SRK in recovery mode

Finally there is good news for SRK fans as King Khan, who was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad due to dehydration and heat stroke, is doing well now. His manager Pooja Dadlani posted on her X handle, "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well-wishers — he is doing well...”
