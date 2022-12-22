SRK only Indian to feature in Empire magazine’s ‘50 Greatest Actors Of All Time’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has become the only Indian to be named in the list of ‘50 Greatest Actors of All Time’ released by Empire magazine. Others named in the list include Hollywood stalwarts Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Denzel Washington, Natalie Portman and Bette Davis, among many others.

Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh’s manager, shared a clip of the article on Instagram and wrote: “@iamsrk on the Empire list of 50 greatest actors of all time...The only Indian doing us proud always.”

In a career spanning over three decades, Shah Rukh has worked in iconic films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Swades, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mohabbatein, Veer-Zaara, Devdas and Om Shanti Om, among many others.

His next film Pathaan has been surrounded in controversy ever since filmmakers released its first song Besharam Rang a few days ago. Objecting to the lead actors’ costumes, many political outfits have threatened to stall the film’s release in January. He will also be seen in Jawan, directed by Atlee. — IANS