SRK, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and other Bollywood celebrities react to BCCI’s equal pay announcement

ANI

New Delhi, October 28

Bollywood celebrities on Thursday hailed Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) decision of equal pay for both men and women cricketers.

Taking to Twitter, actor Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "What a good front foot shot. Sports being such an equaliser (in more ways than one) hoping it will pave the way for others to follow."

What a good front foot shot. Sports being such an equaliser ( in more ways than one ) hoping it will pave the way for others to follow. https://t.co/Ko1pZpWm8z — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2022

The actor is himself a cricket fan and owns numerous teams including Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a video on her Instagram story and wrote, "BCCI you've hit it out of the park with this one! A monumental decision in ensuring equality and pay parity. I hope this will be the first of many for us!"

Actor Anushka Sharma also shared the news on her Instagram story and dropped a slew of clapping emoticons.

Taking to Instagram, actor Suniel Shetty shared a post which he captioned, "Kudos to the BCCI and everyone involved in this empowering and historic decision. This is and should be the face of new India."

Actor Taapsee Pannu tweeted, "A huge step towards equal pay for equal work. Thank you BCCI for leading with example."

A huge step towards equal pay for equal work. Thank you BCCI for leading with example 👏🏾 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 27, 2022

Actor Akshay Kumar wrote, "Dil khush ho gaya ye padh kar. Chaa gaye. It's an absolutely brilliant decision, will go a long way in making our women players take up professional cricket."

दिल ख़ुश हो गया यह पढ़ कर. छा गए @BCCI @JayShah ! It’s an absolutely brilliant decision, will go a long way in making our women players take up professional cricket. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/4CyoESa0D2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 27, 2022

The BCCI on Thursday announced an equal match fee for both men's and women's cricketers of India. BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to his official Twitter handle to announce the move.

