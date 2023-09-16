SRK reveals why he chose the bald look for Jawan

IANS

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been receiving immense appreciation from across the world for his recently released movie Jawan, has opened up about his preference for anti-heroes. He also shared why he chose the bald look for the action entertainer.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars SRK in dual roles of Captain Vikram Rathore, an ex-commando; and Azad, the jailer of a women’s prison. SRK said: “I never wanted to play the hero. I find heroes very boring. I find them doing all the good things. Playing the puppy-eyed good guy repeatedly is boring after a point. Personally, I love playing a bad guy,” he shared.

About his iconic bald look in, SRK said: “I chose the bald look out of laziness because then I didn’t have to wear two hours of make-up. I’d rather just go bald. I just hope girls like bald men because I like bald girls!” He further described himself: “If I was to explain myself, I would explain myself as an actor somewhere in India who has tried, and is still trying very hard.”

Talking about Jawan’s genre, the Baazigar fame actor said: “There is a genre of filmmaking that exists in South India. It’s louder, larger than life. It’s a roller coaster ride of everything packed into two-and-a-half hours. It can be an out-of-body experience for global audiences.”

On his entourage of female actresses in the movie, SRK said: “The idea was to take five fierce, dangerous women on board. All of them have learnt how to do action for the film, some for the first time. More than the fierceness of the girls, I’ll miss their support.”

