SRK-starrer Baazigar all set to re-release in theatres

ANI

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Shilpa Shetty-starrer cult classic film Baazigar is all set for re-release in cinemas. King Khan shared this exciting news with his fans.

“Flashback to a time when magic unfolded on the silver screen! Inviting you to relive those moments at our Retro Film Festival with the iconic Bollywood classic Baazigar. I’m thrilled to join you in this nostalgic journey,” King Khan announced in an Instagram post.

