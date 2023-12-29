SRK’s ‘Dunki’ screened for consulates of various nations

ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra), December 29

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dunki’ organised a special screening for the consulates of various nations on Thursday in Mumbai.

Representatives from various nations, including Hungary, USA, UK, Welsh, Belgium, Germany, Australia, France, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Swiss, Spain, Turkey, Israel, South Korea, Finland, Mauritius, Oman and the Netherlands attended the screening. The screening was also attended by the director Rajkumar Hirani.

‘Dunki’ stars Shah Rukh along with Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Boman Irani and Vikram Kochhar.

The film hit the theatres on December 21 and since then it has been the talk of the town. The film received mixed reviews from the audience.

At one of the events in Dubai, SRK described ‘Dunki’ as his best film.

‘Dunki’ focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term ‘donkey journey’, which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

SRK’s ‘Dunki’ is doing decent collections at the box office but it failed to create the same sort of buzz as his blockbusters ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’.

