 SRK's 'Jawan' gets off to rambunctious start with drumbeats and dances : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • SRK's 'Jawan' gets off to rambunctious start with drumbeats and dances

SRK's 'Jawan' gets off to rambunctious start with drumbeats and dances

Fans are sure that ‘Jawan’ will outperform ‘Pathaan’

SRK's 'Jawan' gets off to rambunctious start with drumbeats and dances

Fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan cheer in celebration on the first day of the official release of his movie 'Jawan' at a cinema hall, in Kolkata, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)



PTI

New Delhi, September 7

With crackers and confetti, dancing and drumbeats, and whistles galore, Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Jawan’ got off to an exuberant start on Thursday morning with audiences streaming into theatres across the country – all the way from Srinagar to Chennai.

The pan-India thriller in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu is directed by South filmmaker Atlee and if scenes inside and outside theatres in cities such as Jaipur, Jammu, Mumbai and Kolkata are any indication, Shah Rukh's second film after ‘Pathaan’ may have hit an early winning streak.

Ahead of the film's release, #BoycottJawan trended on social media for a while with some users calling for the film's boycott because it is distributed by Red Giant Movies in Tamil Nadu. The company is owned by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has courted massive controversy for his comments against Sanatan Dharma.

SRK's fans on X hit out at the actor's detractors, saying the film will beat their negative campaign to become a blockbuster.

The controversy, however, didn't appear to gather much momentum.

Theatres in several cities went ahead with their plans for early morning shows to maximise on the excitement and Janmashtami, a holiday in many parts of the country.

In Kolkata, for instance, the first show was at 5 am. And in Jaipur at 6 am.

Outside south Kolkata's Asoka theatre, fans raised slogans in support of Shah Rukh and decorated the film's giant poster with garlands. They also struck SRK's famous open arm pose for the cameras.

Some fans even brought posters of the actor and arranged marigold petals to form their message, "Love SRK". One fan performed a 'puja' at the theatre, putting a ‘tilak' on the star's face on the poster.

"This movie will perform even better than 'Pathaan'," said one fan. "I didn't sleep last night," added another.

In Jaipur, some eager viewers turned up at a theatre in white T-shirts with the poster of ‘Jawan’ printed on them. They played the song ‘Zinda Banda’ on their speakers and danced to their hearts content.

"It is a ‘paisa vasool' movie. It is a total entertainer and has everything we want from an SRK movie -- drama, emotions and action," said a fan. Another fan, Musharaf, said audiences will not feel that they have "wasted" their time on the film.

In Srinagar, too, some eager morning viewers, dressed in “Jawan” T-shirts, spoke of their excitement.

In Noida's Waves theatre, the audience erupted in whistles and cheers every time Shah Rukh made an appearance.

The many pan-India scenes were a throwback to a pre-OTT era and evidence that mainstream cinema is alive and thriving with a string of successes, including ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Gadar 2’ and now perhaps ‘Jawan’.

In Mumbai, fans queued up in large numbers at the Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra and were seen frantically dancing to drum beats inside a theatre, recalling celebrations seen during festive season.

Fans were also seen forming a human pyramid outside a theatre at a 6 am show.

There were similar scenes inside a cinema hall in Chennai where fans broke into whistles as the film unspooled in front of them.

At Bengaluru's Urvashi Cinema, a huge gathering was seen for the first show of the film.

A young woman, who came to watch with her friend, told PTI, "We are very excited. We came here to dance on the movie. I'm a very big Shah Rukh Khan fan, I love him."

In Hyderabad, hundreds of SRK fans gathered at the Devi Theatre, placed large cut-outs of the superstar, threw confetti and danced their hearts out before the first show early on Thursday. Many donned SRK's looks from the movie.

At Liberty cinema in Delhi's Karol Bagh, some clicked selfies against the film's poster. The scene at the single theatre was akin to that of Holi celebrations with many fans donning white and playing with colours as they danced to the film's track outside the theatre.

There were also many videos posted on X showing fans dancing near the giant screen when the song ‘Zinda Banda’ came on.

‘Jawan’ is described by makers as a high-octane thriller outlining "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society". It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Trade experts are betting big on ‘Jawan’ as they believe the movie will outperform ‘Pathaan’, which had the reported earnings of Rs 1,050 crore. They pegged the opening day figure to be somewhere around Rs 65-70 crore.

The film already got a thumbs up from fans as over 7.5 lakh tickets were booked in advance on online ticket booking platform BookMyShow by Tuesday evening.

‘Jawan’ also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, ‘Jawan’ is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. 

#Kashmir #Shah Rukh Khan #Srinagar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service; family cremates body

2
Chandigarh

NSUI's Jatinder Singh elected president of Panjab University Students’ Council

3
India

Counter Udhayanidhi's remarks on Sanatan Dharma, refrain from speaking on 'Bharat-India' row: PM Modi to ministers

4
Diaspora

Over 4 lakh Indians may die awaiting employment-based US Green Cards, says report

5
Jalandhar

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

6
Ludhiana

Air travel between Ludhiana and NCR to be cheaper than bus travel

7
Punjab

"We know how to fight alone, win and run govt": Bhagwant Mann on seat-sharing in Punjab

8
J & K

With tourist influx this year, beggars make inroads into Ladakh

9
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

10
India

When putting one biscuit less in packet cost the food company Rs 1 lakh

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

Top News

ASEAN occupies prominent place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative: PM Modi

PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit

PM gives no indication on plans to join Regional Comprehensi...

Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Also launches a strident attack on Prime Minister Narendra M...

Aditya-L1 sends latest selfie, images of Earth and Moon; ISRO shares pictures

Aditya-L1 takes selfie, images of earth and moon; ISRO shares video

Chants for Lord Krishna should be so loud that they reach those who challenge Sanatan Dharma, says Smriti Irani

Chants of Lord Krishna should be so loud that they reach those who challenge Sanatan Dharma, says Smriti Irani

PM Modi in his meeting with cabinet ministers had on Wednesd...

Directorate General of Civil Aviation makes enforcement action on consumption of alcohol by aircrew more stringent

Directorate General of Civil Aviation makes enforcement action on consumption of alcohol by aircrew more stringent

The Directorate has increased the suspension period for viol...


Cities

View All

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Project report to clean Tung Dhab drain to be sent for govt approval

Peddler held with 15 kg heroin, 4 others booked

Ward number 49 cries for cleanliness

Old pension scheme: Front to hold rally in Sangrur on Nov 5

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

Chandigarh: Mixed bag in colleges, tie-ups play key role

Panjab University poll: Was inactive in ABVP, NSUI gave me a free hand, says top post winner

High Court halts recovery notice in service tax case of Chandigarh civic body

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

Passenger held with pistol at IGI Airport

75 vans to provide food items at lower rates

Brothers’ suicide : Emotions run high as Jashanbir’s mortal remains consigned to flames

Dhillon brothers' suicide: Emotions run high as Jashanbir's mortal remains consigned to flames

243 officials to keep tab on stubble burning in district

6 cops get DGP Commendation Disc

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

6 peddlers held, 280-gm heroin seized

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 34: Ishar Nagar areas in state of complete neglect

Supervisor caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Transport Tender Scam: Contractor in Vigilance Bureau custody after surrendering in Ludhiana court

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

DC: Follow NGT guidelines on single-use plastic

'Congress brass decision supreme', Navjot Singh Sidhu bats for INDIA grouping

Officials told to ensure proper respect to elderly

Faculty protest disrupts classes at Punjabi University