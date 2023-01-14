 SS Rajamouli meets 'God' Steven Spielberg : The Tribune India

SS Rajamouli meets 'God' Steven Spielberg

S S Rajamouli with Steven Spielberg. Instagram/ssrajamouli



ANI

Washington, January 14

Celebrated filmmaker S S Rajamouli shared his fan-boy moment on Saturday as he met his 'God', Steven Spielberg.

Taking to Instagram, Rajamouli shared a couple of pictures, where he can be seen sharing the frame with the maestro director along with the composer MM Keeravani.

Rajamouli captioned a picture, "I just met GOD!!!'' with some heart and fire emojis.

In the first picture, Rajamouli showed his child-like excitement with two hands on his face as he met the 'Lincoln' director. In the second, he shared the frame with his Golden Globe-winning composer MM Keeravani along with Steven Spielberg.

Soon after the pictures were posted online, fans rushed to the comment section and expressed their joy.

"CINEMA MEETS CINEMA'', a fan wrote.

"You both are legends who made our childhood memorable," wrote another fan.

Though Rajamouli did not specify the occasion, it seems he met Spielberg on the sidelines of the 80th Golden Globe Awards, where 'Naatu Naatu' from his directorial 'RRR' won the award for Best Original Score on January 10.

After the historic win, Rajamouli took to Twitter and thanked everyone for showering abundant love on the RRR team.

He wrote, "SPEECHLESS..Music truly knows no boundaries. Congratulations & thank you PEDDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special. I thank each and every fan across the globe for shaking their leg and making it popular ever since the release of #GoldenGlobes." 'Naatu Naatu' a dance number featuring stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan, was competing against Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from Where the Crawdads Sing, 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, and 'Lift Me U' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna.

Rajamouli's directorial was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category at the 80th Golden Globes but lost it to Argentina, 1985.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively.

The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

#Naatu Naatu #rrr #S S Rajamouli #Steven Spielberg

