SS Rajamouli to bring Dadasaheb Phalke biopic 'Made In India', shares teaser

Mumbai, September 19
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has announced the biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke titled ‘Made In India', which will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitin Kakkar.
Taking to Instagram and X, where he shared the teaser of the project, Rajamouli, who will be presenting the movie, said that making the biopic is tough.
“When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it..:) With immense pride, Presenting MADE IN INDIA…” Rajamouli captioned the video.
When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else.— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 19, 2023
Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it..:)
With immense pride,
Presenting MADE IN INDIA… pic.twitter.com/nsd0F7nHAJ
‘Made In India' is said to be based on ‘the father of Indian cinema' Dadasaheb Phalke.
The film will be released in six languages—Marathi, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.
The film will be produced by Varun Gupta of Max Studios and SS Karthikeya of Showing Business.
Other details about the film are still under wraps.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
First agenda of new Parliament: Govt tables Nari Shakti Bill for 33% political reservation to women
Modi says ‘God chose me for pure deeds’; acrimony marks the ...
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
The link between Justin Trudeau's allegations, his political survival and 'near-unprecedented' rates of disapproval
Trudeau’s existing woes--high housing/living cost, inflation...
Eight passengers die, several injured after bus falls into feeder canal in Punjab’s Muktsar
Sources say the bus driver reportedly lost control over the ...