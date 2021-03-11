SS Rajamouli's RRR to have its digital premiere on ZEE5

PTI

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR will be available for streaming on ZEE5 from May 20, the streaming service announced on Friday.

The film, which released in March and went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year, will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages on ZEE5.

“Brace yourself to watch the world digital premiere of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus #RRR for the first time ever on #ZEE5 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam with English subtitles. Available on TVOD from May 20,” read a tweet from the official Twitter handle of ZEE5.

The Hindi version of the film will premiere exclusively on BookMyShow Stream, a transactional video-on-demand platform, the same day.

“RRR (Hindi) will be exclusively available on BookMyShow Stream from May 20th for a limited period, following which the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer will be available across all its languages (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada) for cinephiles to stream on the platform from June 2,” BookMyShow Stream said in a statement on Thursday.

Produced by DVV Entertainment, RRR followed the fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century – Alluri Sitarama (Ram Charan) and Kumaram Bheem, played by N T Rama Rao Jr.

The film, which clocked nearly Rs 1000 cr at the global box office, opened in cinemas in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.