SS Rajamouli's work is heavily inspired by Indiana Jones

Director SS Rajamouli shares a deep connection with Indiana Jones when it comes to building outstanding environments. In a recent interview, he said, “I always wanted to do a globetrotting film like Indiana Jones or create the world of Dan Brown’s books. My father is currently sketching a film in the adventurous thematic genre. We have not yet finalised the script, but the work is underway.”

He added, “My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots.” The film, titled SSMB 29, is expected to hit the theatres by 2025.

On plans to expand SSMB29 into a sequential globetrotting franchise, the writer and SS Rajamouli’s father said, “It is along the lines of the Indiana Jones series. It will be an adventure-action drama with lots of emotions, like Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981). My script should be complete by July, after which I will give it to my son. We hope to make it a franchise. We are leaving the climax open-ended, thus exploring the possibility of a sequel.”