SSR missed by fans as Ankita Lokhande posts about 14 years of Pavitra Rishta

IANS

On the fourteenth anniversary of iconic television serial Pavitra Rishta on Wednesday, actress Ankita Lokhande, who played the memorable Archana in the show, said that she still feels connected with her “first baby.”

Pavitra Rishta aired from June 2009 to October 2014. It is an adaptation of Tamil television series Thirumathi Selvam. Along with Ankita, the show starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the endearing Manav.

In late 2018, and later in 2020 after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the series was rebroadcast. A web series titled Pavitra Rishta – It’s Never too Late aired from September 2021 starring Ankita reprising her role as Archana and Shaheer Sheikh as Manav. Ankita took to Instagram, where she shared a clip of all her looks from the show and wrote: “14 years of Pavitra Rishta and still feels so fresh and connected with my first ever baby.. Thanku God for everything!!” She added: “Thank you @ektarkapoor for always having that faith in me that I could be your Archu and Thank you for giving me the new identity as Archana.”