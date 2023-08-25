Ssumier Pasricha, better known as Pammi Aunty on social media, is currently a part of Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti.

How has been the experience of playing this role so far?

It is amazing, especially since I got to shoot in Varanasi. Mostly, my scenes are with Mandira ji. So far, I haven’t shot with anybody else. So, I really don’t know what kind of scenes will come my way. I somehow relate this role more to Ved Vyas of Mahabharata.

Tell us something about on-sets experience?

The set is super fun. The director, Prateek Shah, is super fun. I have been hardly shooting, but I’m quite aware of the fun my co-stars have on the set. And I think slowly, as per the storyline, I’ll be more on set and have fun soon. So far, I have only shot for character setting.

What does your mom have to say about your look?

My mom is super excited. She is saying, “I’ve been telling you to become a baba for so long. It suits you.”

Prateek Sharma is a young producer. How do you see his vision about daily soaps?

This is my first time working with Prateek Sharma. He is amazing and super talented. I remember the very first day he said, “Ssumier, don’t focus on TRP right now. We need to take the show forward, and as a producer, we need your support.”

You have a passion for music and dance, what would you like to do with these two art forms?

Well, my passion for music and dance is still continuing. I’m still releasing my spiritual songs whenever possible.

Do you miss performing as Pammi Aunty?

Yes, I do miss performing Pammi Aunty because it is a loved character worldwide.

