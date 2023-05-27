Staged friendship

Directed by Matthew López, Red, White, and Royal Blue is based on a novel by Casey McQuiston. It stars Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, Clifton Collins Jr., and Uma Thurman, among others.
The movie is about Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), who have a lot in common: good looks, charisma, international popularity, and a total disdain for each other. Their long-running feud had not really been an issue until a public altercation at a royal event became tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in US-British relations. As a result, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged ‘truce’. But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected. The film will be screened on Amazon Prime Video on August 11 .
