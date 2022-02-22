Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui to join Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp' as contestant; Twitterati can't decide 'whether to watch the show or boycott it'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 22

The makers of ‘Lock Upp’ on Tuesday revealed the name of its second contestant, Munawar Faruqui. This ALTBalaji did with a teaser featuring the stand-up comedian. In the teaser, Munawar is setting up his mike to perform when suddenly he finds himself in the lock up and instead of mike, he has an identification placard in his hands that says- inmate no.2, Munawar Faruqui, charge- joke gone wrong, in custody from February 27.

The voiceover confirms that Munawar is in the lock up. It goes, “iss badass jail mein rehne ke liye Munawar khelenge atyachari khel”. From an orange collared-shirt, he is now in an orange jumpsuit, a prison uniform used in the US. Cut to next scene, Kangana Ranaut enters the scene and puts handcuffs around his wrists.

The caption of the clip reads, “Shows huye hain inke cancel, kya chalenge Lock Upp mein inke plans? #LockUpp streaming from 27th Feb, LIVE free."

Here's the video:

Commenting on his association with ‘Lock Upp’, Munawar says, “Lock Upp is going to be a one-of-its-kind shows, as I believe it has the potential to change the dynamics of the content-viewing experience in the Indian OTT industry. Though it’s going to be a tough and challenging journey for me, I am glad that this show also gives me an opportunity to be myself in a real set up. I am glad to be associated with ALTBalaji, MX Player for offering me such a unique reality show.”

Munawar has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. In 2021, many of his shows were cancelled because of threats from the right-wing groups. The popular stand-up comic was also arrested by the Indore Police on charges of ‘hurting religious sentiments’. He spent almost a month in jail.

Popular comic Kunal Kamra reacted to the teaser.

Munavar & Kangana both on the same show bhakts confused on if they’ve to boycott or not 😂😂😂 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) February 22, 2022

This just triggered the whole right and left wing ecosystem 🤣🤣...in the end money is the boss of everyone 🤧 — ओजस (@Dilliwalanerd) February 22, 2022

https://t.co/pXjQ1dhgtT



Imagining them singing this song — Vaibhav Kathju (@Kartoos_13) February 22, 2022

On Monday, ALTBalaji confirmed its first contestant—actress Nisha Rawal.

Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, is a reality show that will have 16 contestants getting locked up in jail for 72 days. Going by the promos, it promises a fiery season with contestant having to reveal their darkest secrets to survive the game.

Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show, 'Lock Upp' is set to premiere on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27.

