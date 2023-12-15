Standing tall

PTI

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, referred to as the King Khan of the Indian film industry, has topped a UK list of the Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World.

The 58-year-old actor beat off tough competition to make it to the annual list published by UK weekly Eastern Eye on Friday.

The Top 50 list celebrating South-Asian stars, who shone the brightest in 2023 is based on their impactful work, breaking boundaries and being generally inspiring over the course of the year.

Alia Bhatt came in second for her impact in Bollywood and Hollywood and also for being a strong role model for working mothers.

Third placed Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the most famous Indian on the planet, has been recognised for her ground-breaking work on the international stage, including with big-budget series Citadel, Hollywood film Love Again, humanitarian work and lighting up the red carpet globally.

Fourth placed Diljit Dosanjh confirmed his place as the biggest Punjabi star, with stunning work as an actor and singer, which included cinema, major crossover international music collaborations and a path-breaking performance at the prestigious Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

Fifth placed Charli XCX from the UK was the biggest singing star internationally of a South Asian heritage and accomplished a lot this year, from super single releases to blockbuster live performances globally. She is followed by Ranbir Kapoor (sixth) for delivering the year’s most impactful movie performance with blockbuster hit Animal.

