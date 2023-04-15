Produced by Story Square Productions, Star Plus is all set to launch Neha Solanki, in the titular role in the new series Titli. The audience will witness different shades of the character, ranging from a young, aspirational woman to one who is emotionally vulnerable. The show is a twisted love story where Titli is on a quest to find her ideal man to live a fairytale life.

Neha Solanki has previously appeared in Zee TV’s Sethji and Star Bharat’s Mayavi Maling. Star Plus aims to raise the bar with the launch of this new show.