‘Star Vs Food Survival': Ranveer Brar cooks chicken for Aparshakti at 18,000 feet above sea level

IANS

Mumbai, October 9

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, who is set to host the food reality show ‘Star Vs Food Survival', cooked a chicken delicacy for the ‘Jubilee' actor Aparshakti Khurana at roughly 18,000 feet above sea level. He shared that the actor's reaction was exactly what a true blue Punjabi has for their love for chicken.

‘Star Vs Food Survival' sees celebrity guests tackling the wilderness as they navigate the culinary journey. Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Aparshakti Khurana, Mouni Roy, and Nakuul Mehta will explore the essence of India's culinary legacy.

Check out the promo of the show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Discovery Channel India (@discoverychannelin)

Talking about his experience on the show, Ranveer said: “It was a fun experience shooting the show. It was an interesting mix of challenges that were thrown at us along with cooking, conversations and difficult terrain. The days were physically tiring. It was very invigorating. The show is very stimulating. What really stands out for me are the conversations between Nakuul and myself.”

He further mentioned: “There was on the spot poetry that happened on the sets. The most memorable anecdote has to be Aparshakti's reaction when he ate chicken that I cooked for him at like 18,000 feet above sea level. His reaction showed true Punjabi's love for chicken.”

Ranveer leads the star-studded cast on an adventurous journey through the vibrant flavours and culinary treasures of two unique Indian locales: Coorg and Spiti. The show promises to unravel the flavours and stories behind each dish.

‘Star vs Food Survival' drops on Monday on discovery+ and Discovery Channel.

#Mumbai #Sanjay Dutt