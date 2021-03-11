Star Wars' series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' to premiere on May 27

Limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 27, with the first two episodes in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English. Following the premiere, the series will stream weekly on Wednesdays, until the finale on Wednesday, June 22. The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.