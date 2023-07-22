Starring Brie Larson, another trailer for The Marvels released

ANI

The makers of the upcoming sci-fi action movie The Marvels recently unveiled the second trailer of the film. On Twitter, production house Marvel Studios dropped the trailer and wrote, “This fall, #TheMarvels take flight. Watch the brand-new trailer, and don’t miss Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel’s cosmic team-up, in theatres November 10.”

The Marvels’ plot follows Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, who has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, unintended consequences see her shouldering the burden of a destabilised universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with those of two other superheroes to form the Marvels.

The Marvels is all set to hit the theatres on November 10. The film stars Brie Larson, who will be seen portraying the role of Captain Marvel; Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced in the Disney+ series Wanda Vision; and Iman Vellani, who played Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel. Helmed by Nia DaCosta, the film is a sequel to 2019’s action film Captain Marvel.

