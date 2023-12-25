Starry night

The annual event Umang hosted by Mumbai Police was a star studded affair that saw the presence of Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor among many others. Umang is a Mumbai Police Welfare Fund’s initiative.
The celebration saw King Khan entering the venue in his full swag, wearing a black formal suit and paired it with white shirt. He tied his hair in a small ponytail, and completed the look with black sunglasses.
Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman graced the event wearing a black suit and navy blue shirt. In the video that went viral on the social media, shows the Tiger star giving a heartwarming hug to singer Usha Uthup.
Alia looked graceful in a white and red floral pant suit set. She opted for a minimal makeup look, with her hair left open, and completed the look with matching heels. Filmmaker Karan Johar wore a black suit, while veteran actor Jeetendra was seen in a navy blue formal suit.
Jackky Shroff arrived at the venue holding a small plant in his hands. The talk of the town duo, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, who have recently won hearts of the audience with their performance in action thriller Animal, were seen sharing a warm hug and laugh at the event. Kartik Aaryan arrived in his Chandu Champion look, while Vijay Varma looked dapper in blue coat.
The other celebrities who attended the grand event were Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannaah Bhatia, Geneila and Riteish Deshmukh, Kailash Kher, Farah Khan, Tabu, Babil Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Zeenat Aman, Kailash Kher, Badshah, including several television stars.
