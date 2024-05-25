Stars in the making

Young actors are making quite a mark in Bollywood. They are redefining the future of Bollywood with their talent, dedication and charisma. As they take on new projects and challenges, they promise to bring fresh perspectives that will captivate audiences worldwide. Here’s a look some of the most promising young stars and what they have in store after their recent hits.
She’s a trendsetter
Alaya F
Alaya F, known for her fashion sense and acting skills, has quickly become a trendsetter. She recently starred in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Srikanth, alongside Rajkummar Rao. Alaya’s charisma and style continue to set her apart.
Promising lineage
Agastya Nanda
Agastya Nanda, the latest member of the illustrious Bachchan family to enter Bollywood, made his debut with Archies. His performance has already been well-received. Given his lineage and early accolades, Agastya is poised to continue making waves.
Comedy zone
Naila Grrewal
Naila Grrewal made an impact with her performance in the comedy-series Mamla Legal Hai. Despite working with seasoned actors, her portrayal stood out, earning her rave reviews. Up next for Naila is Ishq Vishq Rebound”, a project generating a lot of buzz.
Dynamic talent
Adarsh Gourav
Adarsh Gourav, acclaimed for his role in The White Tiger and a BAFTA nominee, is one of Bollywood’s most dynamic young talents. He’s set to star in a highly anticipated Hollywood series about aliens and will also appear in Superman of Malegaon, directed by Reema Kagti.
Dancing sensation
Raghav Juyal
Raghav Juyal is not just a dancing sensation, but also a versatile actor. He’s set to impress audiences with his upcoming action film Kill, which promises hardcore action and daredevil stunts. Raghav’s multifaceted talent is sure to shine.
Capturing hearts
Sanjana Sanghi
Sanjana Sanghi rose to fame with Dil Bechara, capturing hearts with her emotional performance. She followed this with notable roles in Kadak Singh and Dhak Dhak. Her beauty and talent make her one to watch out for in the future.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: 10.82 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9am; highest in Bengal, lowest in Odisha
UP records voter turnout of 12.33 per cent, Delhi 8.94 pc, J...
In photos, Haryana voters try to beat the heat by turning early birds
At 44 degrees Celsius, mercury set to raise poll day fever i...
What makes Delhi, a bellwether state, more interesting this time
The sixth phase contest in the national capital is also a di...
Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s children cast their votes, urge everyone to exercise their rights
Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election...
Here is why Punjab-origin truck driver, who caused bus crash that killed 16 hockey players in Canada, to be deported to India
Sidhu, a newly married permanent resident from India, barrel...