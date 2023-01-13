Stars share their memories and wish their fans on the auspicious occasion of Lohri

Twinkle Arora: My family looks forward to Lohri because it marks the end of winter and signals the onset of spring. My friends and I get together and dance around the bonfire and eat fried snacks. I am in Chandigarh and look forward to celebrate it.

Ravi Gossain

Ravi Gossain: Lohri brings back many fond memories. I really miss Delhi and Punjab around this time. As kids, we used to run around picking up pieces of wood for the bonfire. I also remember learning to make gajak with my nani. My message to the people and fans out there is, spend time with your family this Lohri, especially your elders.

Sandeep Baswana

Sandeep Baswana: Lohri is about spending time with my family and participating in Lohri rituals. My favourite Lohri delicacy is gajak, moongphaali ki patti and rewari. This time, I am getting an opportunity to celebrate the festival twice, both with my reel and real family.

Paras Arora: We will be shooting a Lohri sequence for our show. There will be a lot of dancing to Punjabi songs and I love dancing so I am really looking forward to it. Despite residing in Mumbai, Lohri has always been special. When I think of this festival, I get nostalgic. I wish everyone a very happy Lohri.

Kaveri Priyam: I think Lohri is a symbol of a new beginning. It brings hope. In Mumbai, I celebrate this festival with friends who belong to Punjab. My favourite Lohri delicacy is til ke ladoo. This year I am shooting for my show but we are planning to go out for dinner.

Pankaj Berry

Pankaj Berry: Looking back, in my hometown in Pinjore, we used to celebrate Lohri with dhoom-dhaam. Be it dancing, singing or eating, we used to do it with our hearts full of happiness. My favourite Lohri delicacies include til ke laddoo, moongphalli and murunde. Sunder munderiye was one of my favourite songs and we kids used to run around the neighborhood collecting Lohri. At that time, even receiving 50 paisa was a lot!