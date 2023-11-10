Starting of a journey

Being the new members of the Kumkum Bhagya family, Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma were excited but nervous as well, on the first day of their shoot.

Mugdha Chaphekar

However, it was actress Mugdha Chaphekar who made them feel comfortable and welcomed them into her family. This eventually made the new pair feel very special. Abrar shared how despite not shooting and spending much time with Mugdha, the actress made things pleasant for them along with other cast members.

Abrar said, “It is really an amazing experience for me to be a part of Kumkum Bhagya since it is a show that has been running for almost nine years and is entertaining its audience. I was a bit nervous before the first day of the shoot, as the whole cast has been part of the show for years now; the feeling was like a new kid in a new school, who has to make friends now for this fresh journey. But I must say, everyone on the set was very nice, especially Mugdha. She welcomed me and Rachi very generously on the very first day of the shoot. She is so warm and kind. I hope the audience loves my character, as it has multiple layers, and love the chemistry between Rajvansh and Poorvi.”